One Familiar Face Who Must Return to the Raiders

It was said this offseason that the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to bring back the fullback position for their offense next year.

New head coach Klint Kubiak wants a fullback for his team next season, and that is because we all know he is a play caller, and the run game is the biggest part of his offensive scheme. There is something about the fullback position when it comes to the Silver and Black.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Familiar Fullback Raiders for Las Vegas

The Raiders have had many successful fullbacks in their history, and bringing it back could be just what the offense needs.

Maybe there is something on film that is going to help the Raiders' running back, Ashton Jeanty , in the run game by bringing in a fullback. That position is somewhat of a lost art in today's NFL. Many teams do not use one, and next season, the Raiders could be bringing it back into their building

Nov 12, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold at press conference at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There just happens to be a fullback that will be on the market come next week in free agency that the Raiders could sign and make him the starting fullback. It is also a familiar face to the Raiders organization and to Raider Nation.

That fullback is Alec Ingold. Ingold spent time with the Raiders for three seasons, from 2019-2021. Ingold has spent the last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, but both sides have decided to go their separate ways, and that makes Ingold available.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Dolphins and 2023 Pro Bowl FB Alec Ingold are parting ways, sources tell The Insiders. The three-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and team captain had discussions with Miami about a new deal but he will be released and free to sign with a team as soon as today," said Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) attempts to catch the ball in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A move for Ingold would make sense for the Silver and Black. He brings everything that you are looking for in a fullback because he is a true one. Ingold knows the position well, and he could even do more than just block out of the fullback position. He has shown himself to be a good receiver from the fullback position, which gives any offense another trusted target. We will see what the Raiders decide to do here pretty soon.

Free agency opens up next week, and that is when we are going to see how the Raiders go about starting this new era of Raiders football.