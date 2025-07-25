Raiders' Geno Smith Sounds Off on Pete Carroll's Energy
What a difference a year makes, especially for the Las Vegas Raiders. Things look a lot different in training camp this year than they did last training camp. The feeling is different as well. A lot of things this offseason have come into play for the Silver and Black, feeling confident about what they can accomplish in 2025. And a lot of that is also coming from new head coach Pete Carroll.
Since the day he became the Raiders head coach, Pete Carroll has been bringing the energy. He has made it clear that he is not trying to rebuild or wait for the Raiders to start winning.
He wants to win from the very start. Carroll knows what team he has, and he knows they have a lot of players who can make the first season as the Raiders' head coach a special one. Carroll has a lot of experience and leadership that has changed to feeling around the organization.
One player who knows Carroll well is veteran quarterback Geno Smith. The Raiders traded for Smith this offseason, and one big part of that was because Carroll knows that Smith can make the Raiders better and will give the team the best opportunity to win a lot more games this season. They have a great relationship, and that is going to be huge for the Raiders as they get closer to Week 1.
Now that training camp has started this week, we have seen Carroll still bring the energy like it was when he was announced as the Raiders head coach. And the players are feeding off that energy. That is something the Raiders want to see, and they want a coach who is going to challenge them to become better.
"Pete does not seem different at all," said Geno Smith. "I am sure he has learned a lot. That is just the way he is. He is always trying to improve. And I think for me, just as a player, seeing him, it is great to see the energy that he continues to bring every single day. Our first team meeting, he was jacked up, and you know, guys were just losing their minds in there."
"But Pete he loves it and I think he is only going to continue to get better as a coach because that is his mindset. That is the way he works."
