Raiders Players Make Their Feelings Heard on 2025 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season was brutal the entire way through. Brock Bowers' injury in Week 1 foreshadowed what was to come for the Raiders, who lost 10 consecutive games and finished the season 3-14.

Raiders' Report Card

The Raiders hired Pete Carroll last offseason in the hopes that he would help them take at least a small step forward. For reasons inside and outside of his control, the opposite happened and the Raiders took a step back from Antonio Pierce's 2024-25 Raiders.

Las Vegas landed the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and fired Carroll shortly after. Still, players around the league reportedly still voiced their opinions anonymously via the NFL Players' Association annual polls. Players say many things publicly but can speak freely via this poll.

According to ESPN, "the report cards grade franchises from A-plus to F-minus on everything from ownership to treatment of families. Per the survey results obtained by ESPN, this year's report cards are based on responses from 1,759 players. All players who were on a 2025 roster at the time of the survey were eligible to participate, and it was conducted from Nov. 2 to Dec. 11."

Below we cover the most noteworthy grades for the Raiders.

Head Coach: C+

The Raiders that were polled collectively gave former Raiders head coach Pete Carroll a C+ grade. This is a fair grade as Carroll inherited most of the problems that plagued his lone season in Las Vegas. Although he did a solid job, all things considered, he undoubtedly could have done better.

Carroll's handling of the Raiders' 2025 draft class and his choice of offensive line coach played a significant role in Las Vegas' demise. The same could be said about his trust in Geno Smith, which was strong enough for the Raiders to trade a draft pick for him. Smith led the league in interceptions.

Carroll's trust in Smith hurt the Raiders in several ways. It is unlikely that Smith would have gotten the size contract he did from the Raiders without Carroll's belief in him. Smith also arguably should have been benched at least once throughout the season, on the earlier side of things.

Carroll could have done some things better, but overall, Las Vegas' issues were much bigger than Carroll. The sheer number of moves they have made and will make this offseason will confirm as much.

Defensive Coordinator: C

The Raiders routinely handed former Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham one of the league's lowest-paid defenses. Last season and the season prior, they gave him one of the league's worst offenses as well, only exacerbating the glaring roster weaknesses on defense.

This season, the Raiders tried to blend Carroll's defensive philosophies with Graham's and the results often looked like a defense that was confused on it's true identity. Las Vegas' offense possessed the ball for fewer minutes than any team in the National Football League this season.

Last season, Las Vegas' offense held the ball for the sixth-fewest minutes in the league. Three seasons ago, the Raiders' offense possessed the ball for the second-fewest minutes of any team in the league. Still, Graham did a solid job this season and throughout his tenure in Las Vegas.

Graham left to join the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason. Las Vegas filled his position with Rob Leonard, who should help with a smooth transition at the defensive coordinator position.

Offensive Coordinator: F

The Raiders made Chip Kelly the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the league last season and got by far the worst return on investment of any coaching hire made last offseason. Las Vegas' roster undoubtedly needed help, but none of that help came from Kelly.

Once Bowers went down in Week 1, it was evident just how much of the Raiders' offense was built around Bowers being a legitimate threat on the field. Las Vegas lost Bowers and Kolton Miller early in the season and Kelly could not figure out how to work with the few pieces Las Vegas had.

Of all the offensive coordinators in the league, Kelly was the only one to receive a failing grade. For all of the mistakes the Raiders made last offseason, hiring Kelly ranks near the top.

Team Ownership: A

Raiders owner Mark Davis may need help with certain aspects of building a winner on the field, but the players made it clear that he treats his players well. This grade will be noted by the Raiders' front office when they make their pitch to potential free agents.

General Manager: A-

There is only one season of a sample size on Raiders General Manager John Spytek at the moment. However, Carroll's decision to not play the 2025 draft class for much of the season made it hard to truly judge Spytek's first season.

The players' grade on Spytek likely speaks to how he has dealt with the players individually, which speaks volumes. From handling Jakobi Meyers' trade request professionally to reportedly directly helping players game plan, it is hard to not like what Spytek has done so far.

Overall Rank: No. 6 in the NFL

The Raiders are collectively one of the best situations in the league for players in many ways. However, until they improve the product on the field, it will largely get overlooked. Las Vegas hopes this offseason will bring many changes for the better.

