How a Year Changed Everything for Fernando Mendoza

A year can change a lot. That is what is happening with the Las Vegas Raiders and their top prospect, Fernando Mendoza. A year ago, the Raiders were with a new head coach and a way different outlook on what they were searching for at the NFL Scouting Combine.

A year ago, the Raiders were eyeing their now running back Ashton Jeanty and looking to see what this young running back was all about. Jenaty is now a Raider, and the Raiders are eyeing Mendoza.

The Raiders did not even have a clue that they would be looking at a quarterback with the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Let alone that quarterback being Fernando Mendoza. Many did not even know who this kid that was about to have one of the best College Football seasons any player could ask for. But that was then, and this is a year now. Mendoza capped off his final season of College Football with a Heisman Trophy and a National Championship with Indiana University.

Fernando Mendoza a year ago ...

Mendoza has now made himself not only into a first-round pick but the first overall pick. Many are expecting the Silver and Black to take Mendoza with the first overall pick in April. It is another offseason for the Raiders, and with a new regime, their biggest need is a quarterback. Mendoza will be there for the taking, and new head coach Klint Kubiak will have his quarterback of the future come April. Mendoza is the pick for the Raiders, and now they will play the waiting game.

"I am just trying to think about this kid's 12 months. And I say kid against flappity. 12 months ago, I did not know if we would have even thought that Fernando Mendoza would be at the combine," said Peter Schrager of ESPN. Let alone be the No. 1 pick of the draft. The big spot in town, Mendoza walked in ... anyone who works on staff put everything down their plates and their jobs, and everyone gave him a standing ovation as he walked in as the Indiana legend.

Mendoza will look to become the Raiders' next legendary quarterback. All that will start once the Raiders take him with the number one overall pick. Mendoza is ready for the Raiders and will be the quarterback that they have been looking for for a long time.

