WATCH: Raiders LB Germaine Pratt Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders signed linebacker Germaine Pratt during the offseason to help bolster their group of linebackers. Pete Carroll has liked what he has seen so far from Pratt. He should be a solid pick-up for the Silver and Black.
Pratt spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Pete Carroll spoke at the league meetings during the offseason. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Geno specifically, what do you think he will do?
Coach Carroll: "That's one aspect of it. Getting Maxx [Crosby] signed for a long term to show commitment to one of the great competitors in the game was one step of it, getting Geno [Smith] was a the step on the other side of the ball to make it clear we're not sitting around and waiting to see what happens and hope things will turn out. We're going to proactively go after it. John [Spytek] and I are committed to making that happen in every choice and every turn, every step of the way, all the way through this whole process as this offseason keeps taking its shape. We're going to be about that mentality, and that is what creating your culture is. It's making statements of who you are on a regular basis, what you stand for on a regular basis that will eventually be understood as what this culture is."
Q: We're seeing a few times now where quarterbacks are kind of getting second chances. Geno Smith with you in Seattle, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield. What do you think goes into kind of helping those guys have success in that second chance opportunity?
Coach Carroll: "In the first chance of it, you have to figure out who they are, and figure out what they bring, what they offer in that opportunity that time in their life, and then try to maximize that. And it's no different. It's the next step and the next chance you get another guy and you bring a guy in that's been around or whatever.
"You've got to figure out who they are. It isn't any different than any aspect of my program. I've got to know everybody in this program. I've got to figure out who they are, what makes them extraordinarily unique, and then see how we can celebrate that uniqueness by the way we position them and ask them to do what they do. And so, it doesn't matter whether it's a young guy or an old guy or where they come from."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take