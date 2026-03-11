The Raiders' Addition of Nailor Impacts the Second Round, Too
The Las Vegas Raiders made a slew of moves on the first day of free agency, which quickly and repeatedly shifted their draft board. Entering Monday, Las Vegas had a long list of needs. Although several positions still need to be addressed, Las Vegas has made progress on rebuilding its roster.
Raiders' Draft Choices
Las Vegas' addition of wide receiver Jalen Nailor was an understandable move to help bolster their group of wide receivers. However, it also made the Raiders' decision of what to do with the No. 14 pick much easier, as they could pass on a top wide receiver to address another position.
The Raiders have options. They could technically, still use the No. 14 pick to draft a wide receiver and it could be argued it is not a bad idea, as they need more help at wide receiver. However, the addition of Nailor allows the Raiders the freedom to turn elsewhere to address the position group.
After the contract the Raiders gave Nailor, they can look to add other receivers at a fair cost, whether that cost is draft capital or money in free agency.
After years of having a No. 1 receiver in Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, Raiders general manager John Spytek recently explained that he does not believe there are many of those types of wide receivers in the National Football League. Those types of wide receivers are hard to come by.
“We're not going to be an offense where we just stick a guy, and he's the number one guy on the outside,” Spytek said.
“I also don't think there's many of those guys walking around on the face of the earth like you're talking about, the true X's. So, if you're lucky enough to get one of them, you hold on to them for dear life. And if you don't, then you make it work with what you've got."
Nailor Paves the Way
After adding Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders will have picks No. 14 and 36. Nailor allows them to focus on other positions with later picks, instead of concerning themselves with the wide receiver position. This helps narrow down what the Raiders should do with those two picks.
Part of who a team drafts obviously depends on other teams. However, Nailor makes wide receiver no longer a big enough concern to use a first- or second-round pick on the position, and with the Raiders using last year's second-round pick on a receiver, pick 36 becomes clearer.
Unless it is along the offensive line, those two picks should be used on position groups the Raiders have not already been addressed in free agency at that time. The Raiders should use those two picks to focus on their offensive guard position and the cornerback position.
With multiple high picks, Las Vegas should draft the best player available at offensive guard or cornerback with cornerback being the higher priority if the Raiders do end up getting extra picks via a Maxx Crosby trade.
