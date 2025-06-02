Potential Hall of Fame TE Raves About Brock Bowers
The Las Vegas Raiders have a second-year tight end who may already be the best tight end in the National Football League. After having the best rookie season of any tight end in NFL history, Bowers enters next season with a better supporting cast.
Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen will be eligible for the NFL Hall of Fame starting in 2026. Olsen recently spoke about Bowers on Pardon My Take
“He’s amazing. I remember the first time I watched him play, you saw a 6’5 white guy playing in the SEC running through the secondary and nobody was catching him,” Olsen said. “That is just unique, to be that tall, that long, super linear, in that conference, and you look like the fastest guy on the field. If he was able to come out of the draft after his second year… He would have been a top 10 pick," Olsen said.
Olsen noted that new Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has generally made quality connections with his tight ends during his career in the league, which spans over a decade. Bowers has an improved offense all around him, which should make things somewhat easier for him this upcoming season.
“He’s uniquely talented. I’ll be interested to see how that plays out now with the new regime and Pete Carroll,” Olsen added. “Geno loves his tight ends, but they are going to run the ball… As far as just a talent, I think he’s the best tight end prospect to come out of the draft in the last 10-15 years. His rookie year matched it, if not exceeded it, which was pretty incredible," Olsen said.
Carroll noted Bowers will still be an integral part of the Raiders' offense.
"He has shown already - he's only been here two weeks because he was graduating, finishing his coursework. Hats off to him for getting that done. From the moment he stepped on the field, he did everything you could possibly ask him, his study habits, his work habits, his focus on a regular basis. He's making the catches and the plays," Carroll said.
"Geno [Smith] already knows who's out there. He knows where 89 is, and he's found him a ton of times already. He just makes himself so available. It's like what you saw last year. On a team that was struggling, he still just continued to show really positive and good attributes, and he's doing it from this point forward. So, he's a big part of the offense, for sure. Chip [Kelly] knows he's out there too."
