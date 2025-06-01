Relationship Between Raiders' Carroll, Kelly Goes Back Decades
After years of inconsistency, the Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll to help steady the ship. Carroll's years of experience a significant part of why Las Vegas brought him aboard. Carroll's expertise should lead to at least a few more wins for the Raiders this upcoming season.
Arguably the Raiders' most pressing issue over the past couple of seasons has been on the offensive side of the ball. From failed quarterbacks to a non-existant ground game, the Raiders' offense has sturggled in every facet.
This was the case even while the Raiders had one of the highest-paid offenses in the National Football League. The Raiders have tried many different things to fix their issues on offense but have made a greater effort to fix the unit this offseason than they have in recent memory.
Las Vegas is on their third head coach in as many seasons, and they have had equally as many offensive coordinators. However, Chip Kelly was added to Carroll's coaching staff. The two have a relationship that goes back many years.
Kelly has enjoyed being able to work directly with Carroll in Las Vegas.
"It's been great. I knew Pete [Carroll] from my first year as a head coach in the Pac-10 back in those days. It was Pete's last year in the league, so I got a chance to compete against him and meet him at league meetings and watch what he had done and obviously admired the success that he had in the championships that he won when he was at Southern Cal and then watching him go to the league and the success he had in Seattle," Kelly said.
The Raiders have a special duo leading the way in Carroll and Kelly. It should bode well for the Silver and Black.
"So, to get a chance to work with him and see him on a daily basis, I know people that have worked for him, so you always discuss that with them – what's it like working, and it's the same every day. His energy, his consistency, what he brings on a daily basis is positive, but it's not just positive for the sake of being positive," Kelly said.
"It's just that's kind of how he sees things, and he believes if you outwork people, if you have a crystal-clear vision of what you want to get accomplished, and you can get a group of people to do the same exact thing, then good things are going to happen to you. And I think he's got this team believing. He has these coaches believing. So, it's been a lot of fun. You get energized when you come in this building every single day," Kelly said.
