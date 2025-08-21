WATCH: Raiders QB Coach Greg Olson Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are depending on Quarterbacks Coach Greg Olson to get the most out of a revamped group of Raiders quarterbacks. After years of subpar play from their quarterbacks, the Raiders are in desperate need of improvement at the position.
Olson spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, linebacker Elandon Roberts spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Roberts Speaks
Q: We know you're physical and a smart player, but one of your teammates said you're a quiet trash talker. Can you tell us about this quiet, trash-talking side of you that we don't get to see?
Roberts: "Yeah, I just, I don't really know. I talk sometimes. It's kind of when I get bored. I get a little bored in practice. Geno [Smith] might be throwing it a lot. There's not a lot of run plays. So I'm kind of, 'Alright, this is boring.' I can't kill nobody in the kill zone yet because it's practice. So I start talking that way. Or like, for example, yesterday we had one-on-ones versus the running backs, and rules have kind of changed now with one-on-one, so you can't really rush them a certain way, so it's slanted. So the running backs got to chirping.
So I'm just like, 'Y'all know team run is next,' and they still chirping. Like, 'All right, I was going to take it easy on y'all today, but I guess I'll set this tone.' And yeah, I think it's little stuff like that. I don't understand why they mess with me, man. I'll be minding my business and stuff like that. But it'd be fun because Devin [White] is kind of the ring leader in the room of the talking and whatnot. So Devin, every day, I'd be feeling bad for him sometimes. I'm like, 'Dev,' and he won't be quiet, so I lay off of him. But then when they start with me, I'm like, 'All right, you asked for it. That's on you.'"
Q: Terrell Edmunds looks like a guy that's kind of settling in and got some reps with you guys on the ones day. What you seen from him since he's come here?
Roberts: "I've been like Terrell [Edmunds]. I played with Rell [Terrell Edmunds] in Pittsburgh. So I've always known who Rell was as the person and the player and whatnot. A very smart guy, big, big guy, but at the same time, he's very fluid and very fast and whatnot. Obviously, Rell was a first-round pick, and you kind of see it in his stature and just his ability and whatnot. And, man, when we signed him, and I was just like, 'Man, this is going to be great.'
And I remember when he walked in, I was like, 'Hey, this defense fits you. I hope that you're able to get your opportunity to take advantage of it,' and stuff like that. So obviously I'm rooting for him, and at the end of the day, I root for him and every other man out there on our defense, but at the same time, and I'm just glad that he's out there being able to make plays and put some good things out there, not just for himself, but for us as well."
