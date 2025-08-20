The Raiders Have Several Critical Decisions on the Horizon
After months of practice, the Las Vegas Raiders will soon make critical decisions regarding the make up of their roster. This will undoubtedly lead to a few difficult decisions at a few position groups.
Raiders Assistant General Manager Brian Stark explained what goes into the decision the Raiders will face on cutdown day.
"I think as the players are learning what they're being asked to do, we're learning what they're being asked to do, and we're all learning each other, so that adds a little something to it. But what I really appreciate, what makes it easier to have these evaluations is, I mean, you guys have been out to practice, I mean, our practice tempo and everything, it's great. It's a very competitive atmosphere, so that makes our job a little bit easier when we're trying to evaluate these guys," Stark said.
Stark Weighs In
Stark noted that part of what he and the rest of the Raiders' front office must consider when deciding to keep a player or move on from them is the player's short term and long term potential. With so few spots available, the Raiders' front office must consider these types of things.
"Sometimes it's difficult to balance that, what's their projected ceiling versus where they are right now, but I think you have to constantly eval everyone day by day. You take every practice, and you'll have a wide vision and a narrow vision of the player, right? So you kind of see how that from day-to-day changes, and may change the overall perspective. But at the end of the day, when it's time to make the roster moves, we'll try to provide the information so that when the decisions are made, it's best for the Raiders right now at that time," Stark said.
Still, Stark and the Raiders know precisely the type of player they would like to add to their roster. The Raiders have a long way to go and many things to figure out. However, the Raiders' front office has been consistent on the type of players they want and fostering a more competitive environment.
“Smart, tough, natural football players that are competitive and that they have the stamina to sustain that competitiveness throughout practice, throughout games, throughout the season. I really gravitate to those type of players. I think that they're able to sustain and enhance the culture, especially the culture that we're trying to build here," Stark said.
"It's pretty cool to see the alignment in core values that Coach [Pete] Carroll and Spy [John Spytek] have, and even with the ownership group with Mr. [Mark] Davis and Tom Brady and Egon Durban and Michael Meldman, we kind of have a chance to -- it feels like there's a really good aligned vision right now for the type of player and the type of organization, the type of team that we want here."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take..
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.