Does Concerning Projection For Raiders Spell Trouble?
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a mission this season. They want to be better than they have been over the last few seasons. The Raiders did not have a good showing last season, and that is why they made all the moves this offseason to put the team in a position to be successful in 2025. This offseason has been a great one for the Silver and Black. The Raiders are going into the season with a lot of expectations, and they do not mind having them.
Head coach Pete Carroll knows about the league and how it is a win or lose league. Carroll made it clear from the first day he was hired that we wanted to win right away. He did not want to wait a long time for his team to get things going. They want to win, and he knows that this organization needs it. This offseason, it has been all about competition. That is what the Raiders have done all offseason oong and you've seen it in training camp the most.
There have been talks all offseason long about how Carroll consistently wins 10 games. And if they can get their this season, that will mean a huge step in the right direction. A 10-win season will likely put the Raiders in the playoffs. But something that will guarantee the Silver and Black a playoff spot and a home game is winning the AFC West.
Will Raiders have a chance in the AFC West?
This season, the AFC West is the best division in the National Football League. But Carroll loves the challenge that it gives his team. This is where he thrives the most. And the Raiders will be real for the wild, wild AFC West.
Former NFL wide receiver Greg Jennings thinks the Raiders will not have a good showing in the AFC West this season.
"This is why the Raiders are going to finish last in this division," said Greg Jennings on FIrst Things First. "Because you gotta play defense. They have some problems defensively. I just do not think they will be able to overcome this with the success of a great offense. That is not what they are first to look like with Geno Smith. I do not think their offensive line is going to protect well. They've got some problems this season."
