Ice Cube Explains Why Raiders Didn't Draft Shedeur Sanders
The Las Vegas Raiders joined every other NFL franchise in letting Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders fall out of the first round, a player of his caliber likely should have been selected in, eventually leading to Sanders' day three selection by the Cleveland Browns.
Sanders draft fall was so unexpected, everyone was coming up with a reason for why it happened. There were quarterback needy teams and considering Sanders' close relationship with Raiders' minority owner Tom Brady, it appeared the Raiders could be a home for Sanders.
However, the Raiders stayed far away from Sanders, eventually drafting quarterbacks Tommy Mellot and Cam Miller.
Legendary rapper, producer of the documentary Straight Outta L.A., chronicling the Raiders' move from Oakland to Los Angeles, and massive Raiders fans Ice Cube shared his thoughts on why his beloved team passed on Sanders during a recent appearance on The Skip Bayless Show.
“It did bother me. I wanted him, but I understand,” Ice Cube said. “I can see from a coach’s point of view why not to take him, because you take him, you don’t have a good season or two, Deion’s getting your job. I think a lot of coaches were like ‘Nah, I don’t want to draft my replacement.'”
“I think that might have been the biggest reason why he slipped. It wasn’t because of how he plays on the field. It was probably because they was scared to lose they job to Deion Sanders.”
It should be noted that there has never been any legitimate interest in the NFL for the coaching services of Hall of Fame cornerback, Colorado head coach, and father of Sheduer, Deion Sanders outside of a PR stunt by the Cowboys.
Sanders himself has expressed that he has no desire to coach in the pros and that his goal is to shape young boys into men via football.
The Raiders were not going to draft Sanders with the sixth overall pick. That was always going to be Ashton Jeanty.
The Raiders didn't draft Sanders because they just signed Geno Smith to an extension that would have expired one year before Sanders rookie deal would have.
The Raiders have a starter and a backup in Aiden O'Connell. That's more likely the reason they passed on Sanders.
