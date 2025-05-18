4 Things To Know About Raiders' Tommy Mellott
Back in the old NCAA Football video games, there would be high school recruits who were listed as athletes, and if you recruited them, you had the option of picking what position they would play. That's what the Raiders are doing with Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott and when one looks at his tape, there's a lot to love.
With similar versatility to JJ Pegues, despite different body types, here are four things to know about the Raiders' Swiss Army Knife.
1. Mellott is a Montana State legend whose name is all over their leaderboards.
Make no mistake about it, Mellott knows how to win.
"He played four seasons at quarterback (2021-24) at Montana State and finished his career with 33 wins, the second most in program history," per the Raiders Press Release. "Mellott totaled 43 rushing touchdowns (second in school history), 3,523 rushing yards (second in school history), 5,810 passing yards (fifth in school history) and 53 passing touchdowns (fifth in school history)."
Mellott is also a Walter Payton FCS Player of the Year award winner, Walter Camp FCS Player of the Year award winner, FCS ADA Offensive Player of the Year award winner, and was a unanimous First Team All-American.
2. Mellott is somewhat familiar with Pete Carroll's style
Mellott shared his opinion of Carroll after getting drafted.
"Yeah, I'm really fired up. We've had individuals from Montana State that have had opportunities to work with him at other places and I've only heard good things about him. So, I can't wait to get to know him even more."
"And I know the creativity that comes in the NFL and how there are certainly different nuances to offenses really throughout the entire country. I'm excited to see and go earn an opportunity and prove that I can help and make that offense more dynamic and be a piece that he can put in there and trust and can make plays for him."
3. Mellott lost the FCS National Championship to fellow Raiders' rookie Cam Miller
Mellott's Montana State lost the title game to Miller's North Dakota State with both men playing brilliantly in the 35-32 triumph for Miller.
Miller and Mellott led their teams in passing and rushing.
Miller: 19/23, 200 yards, 18 carries, 121 yards, 4 total touchdowns.
Mellott: 13/24, 195 yards, 14 carries, 135 yards, 3 total touchdowns.
4. Mellot is a genius
Mellot graduated with a degree in financial engineering. He is also a two-time Academic All-Big Sky selection, and he's also Montana State's first-ever Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award winner.
