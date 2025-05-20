4 Things To Know About Raiders' Cam Miller
Cam Miller, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback from North Dakota State, is an untapped gem of potential who makes plays by any means necessary. Here are four things to know about the franchise's potential future.
1. Miller comes from the most underrated quarterback factory in America
North Dakota State may be one of the more curious cases in college football as for the past 15 years the Bison continue to roll through the FCS with efficiency despite having four head coaches over that time.
North Dakota State has won 10 National Championships. Three out of the four victorious head coaches, excluding current Bison head coach Tim Polasek, are FBS head coaches. In recent years, the school has produced quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Easton Stick, and Trey Lance.
2. He defeated fellow Raider Tommy Mellott in his final collegiate game
The two men put on a show in their final collegiate performance with Miller's North Dakota State defeating Mellott's Montana State 35-32.
Miller and Mellott led their teams in passing and rushing.
Miller: 19/23, 200 yards, 18 carries, 121 yards, 4 total touchdowns.
Mellott: 13/24, 195 yards, 14 carries, 135 yards, 3 total touchdowns.
Miller spoke about the game after he was drafted.
"I have the utmost respect for Tommy [Mellott]. He obviously won the best offensive player in the country this year. I wouldn't have wanted anybody else to win that award and I said that after the ceremony. I think the way that he carries himself, the way that he plays the game, I'm super excited to work with him."
"And I think him and I have a very similar mindset. We're very driven and we want to win games and we want to make those around us better. And I think having played against him, you understand that he's a true competitor and that's somebody that I want on my team."
3. He's careful with the football
Miller threw 52 touchdowns to just eight interceptions in his final 31 games, owning North Dakota State's record for consecutive passing attempts without being intercepted at 324.
4. He's a genius and two-time National Champion
Miller was not only victorious in the 2025 National Championship, but he also defeated Montana State in the 2022 National Championship behind big-time performances from NFL players Christian Watson and Hunter Luepke.
