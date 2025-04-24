Raiders are Banking on Pola-Mao's Evolution
The Las Vegas Raiders have had more turnover on their defense this offseason than most teams in the National Football League. As an organization, the Raiders have gone through a mass change since the end of last season. Las Vegas' front office and defense are entirely different.
However, even though the Raiders underwent those changes, the new regime kept a few of the Raiders' up-and-coming players who have yet to develop fully but could have tremendous upside. One of those players is safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, who is set to enter his fourth season in the league.
The talented safety played sparingly in his first two seasons before being thrust into a larger role last season amid several injuries in the Raiders' defensive backfield. In an expanded role, Pola-Mao registered 89 tackles, 57 solo. While productive, he undoubtedly has another level.
Pola-Mao's natural talent is undeniable. He has flashed his potential many times during his first season in the league. However, he must become more consistent and more dependable. Pola-Mao must get deeper into Patrick Graham's playbook this offseason.
If he can do that and continue to grow physically, all he would have to do is trust his instincts, which are uncanny.
Pola-Mao's skillset speaks for itself. No one doubts his potential, as it has always been evident. However, after the Raiders signed him to a two-year deal, they made free agency moves confident that Pola-Mao could solidify one of the starting safety spots.
The Raiders' confidence in Pola-Mao cannot be understated. One of the new regime's first moves was to sign him, proving that even a new general manager and head coach understood his value to the team.
Still, the Raiders did not sign Pola-Mao to stay the same or live off of potential. Las Vegas' signings in free agency were not bold moves by any means. They were moves that, in combination with players the Raiders already have on the roster, should make them more competitive.
With a lackluster group of cornerbacks, many unknowns at the linebacker position, and injury concerns along the defensive line, Pola-Mao is a player the Raiders' front office is depending on to have a good season.
