Who Benefits Most From Raiders' Smith and Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders added a lot of key pieces that they needed this offseason to make sure they have a good chance of having a successful season in 2025. But the two biggest pieces that the Raiders added were veteran head coach Pete Carroll and veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Those two know each other very well. They were together when they were with the Seattle Seahawks. The connection that they have will go a long way for the team this season.
When Carroll got the Raiders head coaching job, he knew the Raiders needed to figure out the quarterback position. Because Carroll knows well that if you do not have a good quarterback in this league, you do not have a good chance to be successful. Carroll went with a quarterback he knew well, and one who turned his career around when he was his head coach. Smith can be the best addition any team has made this offseason.
The Raiders now have two important pieces at their respective position that will give this organization a great chance of getting back on track on the field and winning games. Smith is looking to continue climbing the quarterback ranks. And if he can get the Raiders in a good position where they are fighting for a playoff spot this season, it is going to be talked about how it was the right move to bring in Smith.
Raiders Expectations With Smith & Carroll
"That defense has to play out of mind for virtually all their divisional games," said Ryan Wilson on CBS Sports. "I love Pete Carroll as a coach. I love Geno Smith as a quarterback. I love Chip Kelly as the new offensive coordinator because he is going to lean on the run game and not force Geno to throw the ball 50 times a game. The run game was absolutely abysmal last season under the previous regime. And Ashton Jeanty will solve those problems."
"I think we are going to see Geno Smith cook with Brock Bowers, Dont'e Thornton, who they drafted in the fourth round. Jack Bech, once he gets his feet under him as a second-round pick. And I think the defense is going to hold on for dear life. Let Maxx Crosby do Maxx Crosby things. But someone is going to have to set up."
