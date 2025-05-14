Few Teams Have Improved as Much as the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason in desperate need of additional talent on both sides of the ball. This was especially true after the Raiders lost nearly half of its starters on defense at the start of free agency. Las Vegas signed several players in free agency, but still needed help.
The Silver and Black produced a fruitful draft class, adding running back Ashton Jeanty, one of the top athlete's from this year's NFL Draft. Jeanty's addition alone should greatly improve the Raiders' league-worst rushing attack from last season.
Las Vegas also added multiple wide receivers and offensive linemen, who have the ability to become significant contributors as early as this season. Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton should make the Raiders much more potent offensively, or at the very least, give them more versatility.
Josh Dubow of the Associated Press listed the top teams that have improved the most over the offseason. After revamping their offense, adding players at nearly every position, it is hard to deny how much the Raiders have improved since the end of last season.
Dubow believes the Raiders are among the most improved teams in the league heading into next season. Although Las Vegas could still use additional help on defense, they have undoubtedly improved enough on offense to warrant excitement in Las Vegas this offseason
"Perhaps no team made a bigger leap at the key spots of head coach and quarterback like the Raiders. Pete Carroll was hired to replace Antonio Pierce. Carroll added his old quarterback from Seattle with a trade for Geno Smith, who provides a major upgrade over Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell," Dubow said.
"The offense under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly should be potent thanks to the drafting of electric running back Ashton Jeanty to team with last season’s rookie sensation Brock Bowers. Competing for a playoff spot in the loaded AFC West could be tough, but the Raiders should win considerably more games than the four they had last season."
The Raiders still have a way to go to fully turn things around. However, the front office and roster changes they made this offseason has gotten them off to a solid start.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us now.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this now.