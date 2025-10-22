Blowout Loss Confirms Why Raiders Denied Jakobi Meyers' Trade Request
With the trade deadline approaching, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers recently reiterated that he wanted to be traded.
The Problem with Meyers' Request
When he requested his trade just before the season started, the Raiders declined, noting the fact that Meyers was too critcal to the Raiders' offense for them to trade. It is fair for Meyers to speak jis mind.
However, the Raiders' 31-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs proved that was a valid reason for the Raiders to turn down the trade request. The Raiders were without Brock Bowers but had Meyers and never looked close to as bad as they did against the Chiefs without Bowers and Meyers.
During the Bye Week, Raiders Wide Receivers Coach Chris Beatty noted Meyers' role on the team.
"Those guys look up to Jakobi. So, at the end of the day, we miss him when he is not out there. He is the leader of the group. So, when he is not out there, it is felt. Both on the field and off the field. Those guys look to him," Beatty said.
"He gives them some confidence when they get out on the field. You know he is going to win his matchup most of the time. Those things are, again, a part of building confidence and building the stamina to play in this league, because it is different than anywhere else.
During Organized Team Activities, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly noted what Meyers brought to Las Vegas' offense. Kelly noted a few of the same details as Beatty. Meyers' value to the Raiders' offense cannot be overstated, as he is an invaluable piece of the Raiders' offense.
“I think he's versatile. He could play both inside and outside receiver. He's got experience doing both. His ability in terms of catching the football, his drop rate, I think, is zero. Anything thrown in his direction, he seems to somehow come down on I think he's got a really good understanding of coverage and schemes, where he knows how to get himself open at the appropriate time. And that's part of it,” Kelly said.
“Being a receiver is you have to be where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there with separation and catch a football and he can do all four of those things. So, really, the leader of that group, and we're young at the at the wideout spot.
“But for those guys to be able to rely on someone like Jakobi to kind of, 'Been there, done that'. He's been in two organizations, and was really good at both. And just really happy that we get a chance to work with him, and have at least a veteran him and tryout there at the wideout spots that can help some of the young guys out there."
