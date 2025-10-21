What the Bye Week Means for Pete Carroll, Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' 31-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs sent them to their Bye Week searching for answers.
How the Bye Week Helps the Raiders
The first seven games of the season have been anything but ideal for the Raiders, as injuries have made several of the Raiders' preexisting issues even worse. Entering the season, there were a few things the Raiders could not afford to have happen. Several of those things happened immediately.
The Raiders' roster could ill-afford any injuries, only to suffer several injuries to players most critical to their success. Injuries to Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, Michael Mayer and Kolton Miller have made Las Vegas' offense completely inoperable, with their debacle in Kansas City being the breaking point.
After their loss to the Chiefs, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how the Bye Week will help the Raiders get closer to full strength. Carroll and the Raiders hope for a more productive second half of the season, but that will be easier said than done.
"Well, the first thing is it gives us a chance to have two weeks to get three or four guys back out there, get some starters back out there. It should help. Brock [Bowers] should be ready to go, Jakobi [Meyers] I think he worked out in pregame, was close, he should be ready to go. Gives us a chance to get Maxx [Crosby]. Maxx was not full speed yesterday. He tried, did everything he could, and we had to get him out of there, but he'll be better," Carroll said.
“So, that's a real boost. I mean, those are three guys that are legitimate leader players on this football team that we need to get back out there. So, hopefully that that will take place. Big self-scouting opportunity for us, big chance to make sure that we know what our opponents are seeing, and to tweak and adjust and be creative with how we do that.
“That's what this time is always for. A chance to take a look at some young guys, to give them a better shot, and a couple days that we practice with them, just a better chance to show us where they fit or how far they've come and can they help us. So, it's all pretty much the normal stuff, but that's what we're focusing on."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the bye.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the bye.