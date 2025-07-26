Former Raiders Defender Finds New Home
Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones has a new job. He is currently a member of the Miami Dolphins after agreeing to a free agent contract Saturday morning.
Miami signed the former Raiders player who also spent time with the New England Patriots. Jones will take the place of cornerback Artie Burns who tore his ACL in a non-contact drill on the first day of training camp.
In a corresponding move, the Dolphins released cornerback Ryan Cooper, Jr. to make room for Jones.
It was anticipated the Dolphins would look to bring in a cornerback who could come in and start due to their lack of starters and depth at the position. Miami has been negotating with former Buffalo Bills cornerfback Rasul Douglas, but the teams were unable to agree on contract terms. Douglas has a standing offer from Miami, which he has yet to accept.
With Burns, an NFL veteran going down with the season-ending injury, Miami was desperate. Not desperate enough to negotiate with Douglas, but desperate to the point where they offered Jones a contract.
To make matters even more pressing, projected starting cornerback Kader Kahou walked off the field Saturday morning with an injury. The extent of the injury is unknown.
Jones was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has lacked consistency during his four seasons in the NFL, but he has talent and goes to the ball carrier effectively.
Jones started 16 games for Las Vegas last season and intercepted three passes. He also had 16 pass breakups and 69 total tackles, including three for loss, according to Pro Football Reference.
It is no secret Jones is a ball hawk. However he does give up a lot of big plays. He allowed a quarterback rating of 98.5 last season and yielded eight touchdowns to receivers he was supposed to be covering. He also missed a brutal 17.6 percent of his tackles last season.
The Raiders cut Jones in April after multiple attempts to trade him. There were no takers.
He did not have any legal trouble when he was with the Raiders. He will have every opportunity to make the team in Miami and is in a place where his talents are desperately needed.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr.
Tell us what you think when you visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE