Raiders UDFA Who Can Have An Impact in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a lot of new moves this offseason. It started with hearing head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. Then they made moves once free agency started. The biggest one was trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Then they signed some players to fill in the roster spots that were left by the players who will not be with the team in 2025.
After that came the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Silver and Black made good picks in the draft as well. Their draft class in 2025 looks to be a good one. It was highlighted by first-round pick, running back Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders beefed up the offensive line and added a couple more pieces elsewhere before the draft was over.
It was not over for the team in terms of bringing in rookies to the team. The Raiders went on to sign some undrafted free agents after the draft. Those players are looking for an opportunity to show what they can also do at the NFL level. The Silver and Black brought them in to see if they can help the roster in any way next season.
One undrafted free agent can be making his mark for the Raiders in 2025. That is edge rusher Jah Joyner out of the University of Minnesota.
"The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason needing more playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. They ranked just 25th in pressure rate without blitzing. The Raiders need more juice on the edge to help Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce," said Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network.
"Jah Joyner is a long, athletic edge defender with clear flashes of potential. While his game still lacks polish in several areas, Joyner's blend of length, effort, and gradual improvement throughout his college career offers reason for optimism."
"Standing at 6'5", 265 pounds with long arms and a relentless motor, Joyner has shown he can generate pressure when given space to operate. Though he’s not the most explosive or bendy pass rusher, he uses his reach to create leverage on the edge. His technique is raw, but his length, effort, and flashes of pass-rush upside give him a chance to carve out a role as a rotational edge defender."
