Ex-Raiders Star Richie Incognito Reveals Who He Wants Under Center

The Las Vegas Raiders have been having a major quarterback problem all season. The Raiders' starting quarterback has been Geno Smith all season long, and it just has not been the season everyone thought they would have when the Raiders traded and extended Smith this past offseason.

Smith has been nothing like what he was in Seattle, and that has been a bad sign for the Raiders for a long time now.

Head coach Pete Carroll has not made a change at the quarterback position yet, and that has left many fans wondering why is and why he keeps giving Smith opportunity after opportunity to go out there and prove he is the right quarterback of the Raiders.

It has clearly been the wrong answer, and nothing has been done about it. Carroll is getting a lot of heat for it because he has preached competition since the first day he got on the job, but for the quarterback position, it seems that is one position that is off-limits when it comes to putting the best player that is going to win.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) talks with head coach Pete Carroll and quarterbacks coach Greg Olsen in a game against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It has been a growing frustration for most of the season, and one former Raider offensive lineman let it be known what player he wants to see under center for the Raiders in their next game. Former Raiders player, Richie Incognito, wants to see backup quarterback Kenny Pickett as the starter this upcoming week against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.

"Kenny Pickett Szn," said former Raiders Richie Incognito on X/Twitter on Monday.

Kenny Pickett Szn 🔥 — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) December 7, 2025

It will make sense for the Silver and Black to start Pickett after what he showed late in the game against the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Pickett came in late in the game, after Smith was injured. He drove the Raiders down the field and scored a touchdown. And on another possession, he drove the Raiders down the field that ended in a field goal. Two great drives showed that Pickett is comfortable in the offense, and he is ready for a start.

Raiders HOFer Wants to See Pickett

"I'm gonna take it from a defensive standpoint," Raiders Hall of Famer Eric Allen said. "If I'm on the football field and I have a quarterback who's mobile, efficient, the timing for the offense and getting the ball out of his hands quicker, it just seemed like the vibe of the offense was a little more quick and hurried, which I think is useful for this football team, particularly when you're dealing with a banged up offensive line, I would suggest if Geno is even close to where he was today, you start Kenny Pickett next week."

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kenny Pickett | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss these comments.