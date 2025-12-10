Truth of Raiders’ Floundering Defensive Issues Has Been Revealed

Sunday was another tough outing for a Las Vegas Raiders team that has lost 11 of its last 12 games. The Raiders' season has slipped away after weeks of incompetent football. Las Vegas' offense has been the primary reason the season has gone the way it has. The unit has failed the entire team.

Football is considered the ultimate team sport for a reason; all three phases must work together. However, not only are the Raiders not doing that, their poor play on one side of the ball is making their weaknesses on the other even bigger issues than they already were.

Common Occurance

The Raiders ' inability to sustain drives on offense has led to their defense being on the field for extended periods of time. This has led to the unit eventually breaking down and giving up points on Sundays, even after playing a solid game overall.

Las Vegas ' defense entered the season replacing about half of its starters from last season. It was well known the defense would need all the help it could get. That has not happened. To make matters worse, the unit has failed to help itself out when possible.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws downfield against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' defense has failed to get off the field on third downs this season. The unit has allowed opposing teams to convert their third-down attempts at a high rate, which has also led to them being on the field for an extended amount of time.

The Raiders' defense has struggled with missed tackles and getting off the field on third down. Las Vegas' offense cannot sustain drives to help give its defense a rest. Las Vegas' defense has worn down over the season, gradually allowing opponents to have productive games on the ground.

Shortly after the Raiders' loss to the Denver Broncos, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged the growing issue for his defense. Stopping the run was the Raiders' defense's strong point until recently. They must get back to their normal ways.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and defensive end Charles Snowden (49) leave the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“We got the ball run on us today, and that hasn't been happening like that. There's some games when they run the ball in fourth quarter, and then they get some extra carries and all that, but this game, we didn't control the running game like we normally do,” Carroll said.

“They averaged five yards a carry the first half and the second half, so that's not good enough on our end. That leads to the leaky two or three yards on first down, two or three yards on second down, and they get easy third down opportunities with their converting. I'm surprised at that. We thought we would play that better, and we've been pretty consistent at it, but today, we just didn't get it done."

