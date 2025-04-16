Top Target Named Potential All-Pro with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with the holes they have at cornerback since the departures of Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs, they could very well invest in a top cornerback.
The Texas Longhorns' Jahdae Barron has been widely considered as the best cornerback in the draft not named Travis Hunter, and his stock has trended upwards meteorically since the NFL Combine.
The Raiders have been projected to select him in several mock drafts, and Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz wrote that Barron to the Raiders could result in a perennial All-Pro player.
"The Raiders, with Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator, run a multiple scheme that uses a healthy mix of coverage and blitz schemes," wrote Liskiewitz. "While this is potentially difficult, in theory, for offenses to handle, the highest graded returning cornerback is Jakorian Bennett, who had a 58.5 overall grade and a 61.0 coverage grade last year.
"Jahdae Barron would be an ideal fit for the scheme, as he is a do-it-all type. In four seasons at Texas, he logged 477 snaps in the box, 871 out of the slot and 1,026 as an outside cornerback. Last season, he surrendered just 37 catches (and only 11 first downs) on 68 throws into his coverage while intercepting five passes and forcing 10 incompletions.
"He excelled in breaking and closing from off his man in Cover 3 looks, which Las Vegas used on 34.7% of its. pass plays last year, but he also showed the ability to win with physicality in tight man-to-man coverage. He also scored multiple interceptions and pass breakups by reading the QB and coming off his initial assignment to support the defense. The icing on the cake is his ability in run support, as he posted three straight seasons with run defense grades over 77.0 for the Longhorns.
"The cherry on top is the precedent for taking a cornerback in the top ten set by new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during his last draft with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023. His squad selected Devon Witherspoon fifth overall that year and promptly used him 145 times in the box, 501 times out of the slot and another 365 snaps out wide. As a rookie, he finished tied for seventh among all corners in the league with an 18.0% forced incompletion percentage."
Whatever you do, make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) and IG because doing so ensures that you never miss another story.
We want to hear from you, so sound off on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.