Raiders Draft Scenario Lands Talented CB, RB
The Las Vegas Raiders had the worst ground game in the NFL in 2024.
They also suffered a big loss at cornerback with Nate Hobbs departing in free agency. As a whole, the group could stand to get stronger anyway.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be a big opportunity to take care of those needs, and Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher proposes that the Raiders take Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron with their first selection while using their second to nab Arizona State bruiser Cam Skattebo.
"The Raiders could make a splash by selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 6, but if they instead prioritize defense and grab Jahdae Barron, they land one of the top coverage players in the draft," wrote Plocher. "That route would also allow them to circle back to a deep running back class later. Cam Skattebo would be a great fit at No. 37, giving new head coach Pete Carroll the kind of physical, tackle-breaking lead back he loves. Skattebo averaged 4.09 yards after contact per attempt and forced 103 missed tackles in 2024 — second only to Jeanty."
Barron has quickly overtaken Michigan standout Will Johnson in the eyes of some as the class' best cornerback. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein evaluated Barron and liked the versatility and ceiling.
"Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season," wrote Zierlein. "Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety."
Of Skattebo, Zierlein wrote:
"Carnage creator with a compact frame and elite contact balance. Skattebo can break through second-level tacklers and careen off of bodies for extended yards after contact. He reads his blocks quickly and is more elusive in the early stages of the run than he’s probably given credit for. He lacks top-end speed and will have to contend with bigger, better tacklers on the next level. Skattebo’s effectiveness as a receiver out of the backfield should add to his draft value. His physicality and edge should bode well for him as a complementary back with three-down value who is capable of helping an offense wear down the defense."
Whatever you do, make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) and IG because doing so ensures that you never miss another story.
We want to hear from you, so sound off on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.