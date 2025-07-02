Raiders In Line For Contract Extensions
The Las Vegas Raiders have not won many games over the last few seasons, but that does not mean they are devoid of talent.
The Raiders have a few franchise cornerstones, like defensive end Maxx Crosby and a budding star in tight end Brock Bowers. With the right coach and supplemental talent around them, the Raiders could be in line to make the playoffs.
Some of Las Vegas’ best players have gotten contract extensions this offseason, including Crosby and quarterback Geno Smith. New General Manager John Spytek is locking down the team’s top talent.
There are still players on the Raiders who need contract extensions, and they could get them with good seasons in 2025.
So, which Raiders could be in line for paydays after this season?
Let’s identify three players whose wallets could get heavier.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers - One of the league’s most underrated wide receivers, the Raiders could reward Meyers for being a great player on the field and a defining member of the locker room culture.
Meyers works hard, makes plays, and does not drop the ball when it is thrown his way. He is coming off the best season of his career in 2024, eclipsing 1,000 yards for the first time.
The Raiders will be better for locking up Meyers to a long-term contract, as he has developed into a quality player since joining the team in 2023. He has endeared himself to the fanbase, and they do not want to see him play anywhere else.
Defensive end Malcolm Koonce - Last year was supposed to be Koonce’s ‘prove-it’ year after a breakout 2023, but a season-ending knee injury prevented that from happening.
Koonce signed a one-year deal this offseason, as the new regime showed they believe in his potential. If his knee is healthy, he could return to being the consistent presence across from Crosby.
Koonce could land a massive contract extension if his 2025 season goes off without a hitch. He will have earned it, considering everything he has been through.
Offensive tackle Kolton Miller - A contract extension for Miller has needed to happen for quite some time now.
Miller has been one of the most consistent offensive presences for the Silver and Black for the last few seasons, as he has improved year over year. Some Raiders fans have taken exception with the team’s offensive line performance, but Miller does not deserve much blame.
Protecting the quarterback is one of the most important elements for a football team. The Raiders should extend Miller and make that a reality.
