Raiders Can Not Forget About This Massive Need This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders roster was poorly constructed last season. They had an identity crisis, which wasn't helped by a head coach who was stuck in his own ways. They were torn between prioritizing the run and relying on their veteran quarterback, and the final result was them being bad at both.

Klint Kubiak inherited a disjointed roster, and it's now up to him to fix the issues and make them better next season. He has plenty of cap space to do so, and with Fernando Mendoza's first overall selection being imminent, there's really only one position he should be prioritizing.

Raiders' Biggest Need

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Josh Edwards writes for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article detailing every team's biggest needs as the NFL combine is underway. For the Raiders, their biggest weakness last season was an atrocious offensive line, and that's what Kubiak should be prioritizing in his first season as their head coach.

"Las Vegas has some decent pieces on offense with running back Ashton Jeanty, tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, offensive tackle Kolton Miller and, presumably, quarterback Fernando Mendoza", said Edwards.

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) reacts after the Raiders were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 34-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders' offense was meant to be exciting last season. And yet, it was anything but. Their poor offensive line affected every facet of their offense, and if it had been better, Geno Smith may have even succeeded in the Silver and Black.

The good news is that it can't get much worse for them in 2026. Kolton Miller, their best offensive lineman, missed the majority of the season due to injury. This is on top of the past Raiders regime switching Jackson Powers-Johnson alignment on the offensive line, which reduced his impact. They also have two rookies who could develop into starters for them in the offseason.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The rest of the roster needs a lot of work, beginning with the offensive line. Defensive line, edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback and safety are all needs, but this is not new information to a defensive coordinator who was on last year's staff".

Even with all of their other problems, the offensive line should still take priority. It will hinder Mendoza's development if he's behind as bad an offensive line as they were using last season. It will mess with his confidence slinging the ball, and he may adopt bad habits like ditching a clean pocket early due to him being pressured so often. If the Raiders want to avoid damaging their franchise quarterback, they'll invest heavily in the offensive line.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on what the Raiders need WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.