Why Raiders' Meyers Will Remain a Top WR
Many NFL fans could see that wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was emerging as a productive wide receiver in the early years of his career with the New England Patriots.
New England decided to move on from him, allowing the Las Vegas Raiders to sign him to a three-year, $33 million contract in March of 2023. Since then, Meyers has developed into one of the most reliable receivers in the NFL.
He is not the fastest or most physical receiver and would not be considered among the stars at his position, but he is a consistent chain-mover who can break free for the occasional explosive play.
Heading to Las Vegas for a bigger role was one of the best decisions of Meyers’ career. In two seasons with the Silver and Black, Meyers has caught 158 passes for 1,834 yards and 12 touchdowns.
He had the most receiving yards of his NFL career last season with 1,027, and caught a career-high eight touchdown passes in 2023. Meyers has become a staple of the Raiders’ passing game.
Why has Meyers remained so productive, and why will he continue to be?
He doesn’t drop the ball.
Some receivers struggle with drops, which limits their game and causes distrust from quarterbacks, but not Meyers.
According to Pro Football Focus, Meyers did not drop a single pass in 2024, and only dropped four in 2023. Only four dropped passes in two seasons is rather unheard of.
Does Meyers beat defenders with blazing speed? Does he beat them by boxing them out and winning jump balls in the end zone?
No, he beats defenders by running sharp routes and catching everything thrown at him. There will always be a place for receivers like that in the NFL.
Geno Smith will love throwing to Meyers because he will always be open. Those two have likely already built a strong connection, which should pay off when they take the field on Sundays.
Meyers is playing on the final year of his contract, so he should earn a new contract with another good season. Don’t be surprised if the two sides come to an agreement on an extension.
The Raiders have an offensive cornerstone with Meyers, and he should remain one of the most productive receivers in the NFL with the ball in his hands.
