Raiders' Woodson on How Crosby Can Make HOF
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is on a legendary trajectory.
The 27-year-old is already shattering franchise records through just six seasons with the Silver and Black. If he continues playing at this pace, he could make his way to the Hall of Fame.
Crosby would join 30 other Raider legends in the Hall of Fame, including defensive back Charles Woodson, one of the most beloved Raiders of all time.
However, Crosby still has a long way to go before he reaches HOF status. There are plenty of things he must do before getting a bust in Canton and a gold jacket.
But what are they? Woodson has the answer.
He told Crosby what it takes to earn the most prestigious honor in football on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“He’s on the right track,” said Woodson. “I think what I would say is – and this is the one thing you can’t control – stay healthy. You do all you can as a player to keep yourself in the best shape and keep your body strong. I know he does that. In terms of the way that he plays the game, that’s the formula. There’s not a real secret.
When we talked about Travis [Hunter] and the amount of plays he played, people always marvel at that part of it, which is great, but it’s about what you do when you’re out there. When you watch Maxx on the field, it’s a hundred percent every time.”
Woodson said Crosby does give a hundred percent effort and had a real case for Defensive Player of the Year before his injury.
“I’m around the Raiders organization, and so, I know the way that the coaches talk about Maxx, I know the way the players talk about Maxx. Not only does he do it himself on the field and is a leader and is someone that those guys can look to, he pulls those guys with him.”
Woodson said Crosby is doing his part, and that the Raiders organization must put the pieces around him to help him succeed.
General Manager John Spytek will look to do just that over the next few years, which could help Crosby earn a gold jacket.
You can watch the full episode of the podcast here.
