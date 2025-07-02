Raiders' Raheem Mostert Slams Former Team on Recent Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in and signed former Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert this offseason. The new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek liked the idea of bringing in a veteran running back to help out the running back room, which is very young. Mostert is expected to have a role in the backfield and be the backup to rookie Ashton Jeanty
But it was one recent trade by his former team, the Dolphins, that did not sit well with the team. The Dolphins let Mostert walk this offseason and did not re-sign him. The Dolphins have made moves this offseason, and the one earlier this week was a massive one.
"Hot take: Be a Pro-bowler on the Dolphins, get treated like s---. Happy for my guys though! GO BALL OUT!!" Mostert wrote on the social media site X, clearly showing how he feels about the Dolphins and how their regime has treated players as they depart the franchise for greener pastures.
Mostert played with both teammates who were traded. Mostert had found his stride in Miami and was heavily involved in the offense, but injuries did play a role during his time in Miami as well.
Mostert will be with the Raiders next season and will go into training camp with something to prove. He is looking to stay and show that he can still be a good running back in the league. Mostert is a good leader and teammate both on and off the field, and he is now looking forward to his time with the Raiders.
But it is now clearer than ever how Mostert feels about his former team. While the Raiders appear to be on the upswing in the NFL thanks to the hiring of Pete Carroll and John Spytek and the additions of Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty this offseason.
The Dolphins, meanwhile, appear to be heading downhill after their team has been blown up of veteran leadership on and off the field in recent years. There seems to be a good chance their entire regime is on the hot seat, and a bad season could prove Mostert right.
