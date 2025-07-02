Why Mark Davis Deserves Credit For Raiders' Sweeping Changes
The Las Vegas Raiders have a different feeling about them this offseason. The Raiders made a lot of noise this offseason with all the moves they made. The Raiders want to get back to their winning ways like their history says it can be. But the Raiders have struggled for the most part for the last 20 years. The Raiders had had a spark here and there but have not fully put it together.
But they do care. And that is why they made all the moves this offseason to put their franchise in the best position to be successful in 2025. The Raiders want to bring winning to Las Vegas and give their fans something to cheer for. But one man who does not get enough credit for making all the new moves possible is Raiders owner Mark Davis.
Davis wants to bring a Super Bowl to the Silver and Black more than anyone. Davis has not been successful as an owner as far as winning goes. Davis has at times pushed the wrong buttons at times for the moves he has made for the team. But Davis knew something had to change and fast. Since moving the Raiders to Vegas has not found success.
But starting last season, he was bringing in football people to help him make the best decisions for the Raiders franchise and team. Davis knows that if he can get help from some of the best, he will put the Raiders in a better position to start winning. That was his thinking when he brought in the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, to be a minority owner for the Silver and Black.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Matt Hladik talked about Davis not getting enough credit for what he has done with the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I have never questioned his [Davis] motive, but you certainly could question the process, and that has not been the case this year," said Carpenter. "To me, there is one big time missing here. I do not think that Mark Davis is getting enough credit ... He has had to learn on the job. And the fact that he continues to, willingly and proven, I will put any amount of money into it. I will do whatever I have to do. I just want a winner.
"For him to get them here, consider where he started ... I think he deserves more credit than he is getting."
