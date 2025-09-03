Which Raiders Veterans Are Settling in Nicely Ahead of Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders will roll out a very different team in Week 1 against the New England Patriots than they featured in Week 1 last season. Considering how last season started and finished, that is for the better. Las Vegas looks like an improved team, although it is unclear how improved.
Week 1 is Finally Here
The Raiders' defense has undergone a number of changes after losing about half of its starters just hours after the start of free agency. Las Vegas' front office responded by making several moves to compensate for the unit's mass exodus.
Veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts joined the Raiders earlier in the offseason to help fill a significant void at linebacker. Las Vegas needed the physicality and expertise that Roberts brings to the table. Following training camp, Roberts noted that Week 1 means it is time to get down to business.
"Yeah, you definitely start to get to that point where you start really getting into, like for instance, last week coming off the first preseason game, I was kind of like, 'Man, I'm going to get into my routine.' So I kind of flipped the page, start really studying like a game week," Roberts said.
"So I felt prepared going into the practice, and then in the game, little things that they did, a lot in the previous second game and stuff like that, was able to prepare for. So I just start getting into my routine so when that first week come, it don't be a little off to myself and whatnot."
Few position groups on the Raiders' roster were as impacted by their offseason moves as their group of linebackers. Las Vegas will feature an entirely new set of linebackers this season. However, they are also deeper at linebacker than they have been in years.
"Real good, real good. Jamal [Adams], like I said, man, got a personality. The whole group does and whatnot. Very fun guy. You know, we both from Texas, so we talk a lot of noise in the room. The best football come from the state of Texas. If you think otherwise, you just don't know football. So yeah, me, and Jamal and Dev [Devin White] and [Germaine] Pratt, man, Tommy [Eichenberg], we're all gelling pretty well."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.