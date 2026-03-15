Ranking the Raiders' Offseason Moves from Worst to First

The Las Vegas Raiders no longer have the league's worst roster.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders wasted no time addressing many of their most pressing roster needs early in free agency. Below, we rank those moves from first to worst.

Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum was the cornerstone of which the Raiders' free agency was built. It was surprising for him to hit the market in the first place, but it worked to Las Vegas' advantage. Linderbaum will help solidify the interior of the Raiders' offensive line. They plan on him being a vital part of the offense.

Specifically, Las Vegas' investment in Linderbaum confirms how serious the Raiders are about protecting their investment in presumed No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza. Football games are won and lost along the offensive and defensive lines. Las Vegas is determined to fix theirs.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Quay Walker

Las Vegas desperately needed linebackers and found two solid ones who are very familiar with each other. Walker has started nearly 60 games in the league and has been a tackling machine since being drafted. Walker's play will quickly speak for itself. He is one of the team's best signings this offseason.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) pressure Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 28-21. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nakobe Dean

If he stays healthy, Dean's addition to the Raiders' defense might be one of the biggest signings the Raiders have made in several offseasons, especially when combined with the other moves they made. Therein lies the biggest question mark for Dean. There are not many holes in his game.

His ability to stay healthy is in question. If he stays healthy, it is hard to explain how good a move this is. Their defense has lacked much of what Dean excels in. He has room for improvement in coverage, but he is significantly better in coverage than what the Raiders have had recently.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) ]against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' defense will pride itself on stopping the run. Dean will be a vital part of that. Dean will also bring the blitzing ability the Raiders have lacked over the past few seasons. There are many more reasons to like this move than not like it.

Kwity Paye

Paye is one of the better signings the Raiders made and would be much higher on the list if it were not for the other solid signings the Raiders made early in free agency. Paye has a chance to help turn around Las Vegas' defense. Las Vegas' improved defense will give Paye a chance to shine.

Las Vegas' defense has long needed a dependable defensive end opposite of Maxx Crosby. With Crosby back in the fold, the additions of two solid linebackers and an already serviceable interior defensive line, Paye's skill set should excel in Rob Leonard's defense.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) looks on before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

If it were not for the Raiders' dire need for linebackers and their quality signings to address the position group, Paye would be one of the top two signings the Raiders made this offseason. Paye will have a productive season.

The way he plays will be a welcomed addition for former defensive line coach-turned defensive coordinator, Rob Leonard.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball as Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) defends during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Jalen Nailor

Nailor was a solid addition for Las Vegas. However, it will take time to truly judge how good of a signing this was or was not for the Raiders. This will be the first season Nailor has played without Justin Jefferson. Everything will be completely new for Nailor and the Raiders' offense.

The upside is undeniable. However, how he will impact the team on the field in Klint Kubiak's new offense remains to be seen.