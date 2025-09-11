Rivalry Renewed: Raiders' Carroll, Chargers' Harbaugh Clash Once More
The Las Vegas Raiders' primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers will feature two established, and well-respected head coaches looking to gain ground in the AFC West. They aim to gain ground in the division and their personal battles with each other on Monday night.
Week 1 was a productive week for both the Raiders and the Chargers. Week 2 has the chance to be even more productive, especially for a Raiders team still cementing their identity. There would be no better way for the Raiders to prove they have progressed than by beating the Chargers.
Rivalry Renewed
Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh are very familiar with each other, as they have coached against each other many times in their respective careers. Both were coaches at rival colleges when Harbaugh coached at Stanford and Carroll at the University of Southern California.
The two combined for several memorable moments on the collegiate level. Then, the two faced each other again as division foes when Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers and Carroll, the Seattle Seahawks.
“He’s a great coach, one of the best. A lot of respect. I always thought if I had ever played for him or on one of his teams—because he was coaching when I was playing—or was on his staff once I got into coaching, I bet we would have been really good friends," Harbaugh said.
"I learned a lot from him just watching him. But he’s just always been on the other side. As a player, he was a defensive coordinator or head coach somewhere. Then when I was coaching, we were trying to gouge each other’s eyes out in the competitive spirit of that," Harbaugh said.
"It’s competition at the highest level and that’s what he’s all about. Pretty enthusiastic, too, I’ve noticed. Nothing but respect for that. Same person, same coach every day. Alas, we have been on opposite sides," Harbaugh said, "so I'm not on his Christmas card list."
Monday night's matchup gives Carroll the chance to solidify his messaging with his team even more so than Week 1, as Week 2 is a divisional matchup against a team the Raiders had no answer for last season. Carroll and his Raiders have a valuable opportunity on their hands.
