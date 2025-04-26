BREAKING: Raiders Select JJ Pegues at No. 180
With the No. 180 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues.
Pegues is the eighth player the Raiders have selected so far, following the Raiders’ pick of Boise State running back and consensus generational talent Ashton Jeanty on Thursday and TCU wide receiver Jack Bech at No. 58 and Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter with the No. 68 pick on Friday, headlining a host of others.
Pegues will play a key role for the Raiders in 2025 and will be a key piece as the Raiders continue to reload under new head coach Pete Carroll, new general manager John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady.
With Pegues added to the defensive line, the Raiders now have two rookies who can make an instant impact and change how the Raiders approach game day. Expect Pegues to compete for an early role with the Raiders during his rookie season.
Per NFL.com's draft scout Lance Zierlein:
"Compact, thick-hipped defensive lineman with versatility to play multiple positions -- including short-yardage running back! Pegues can be hell on wheels when he’s motivated and has it cranked up. He’s quick off the ball but not explosive into first contact as consistently as he could be. He’ll beat reach blocks and double teams if he gets his technique ironed out. He has quicker hands and feet than most opponents he’ll face and has the talent to get to the other side of the line in both phases. He has rush talent and can finish using rare change-of-direction quickness, allowing him to capture pocket-mobile quarterbacks. Ole Miss leaned on Pegues as a short-yardage runner on offense, using his power and athleticism to convert at a high rate. He has the potential to become a very productive interior defender but his ceiling and floor will be determined by the consistency of his motor."
The Raiders finished last year with a 4-13 record and entered the offseason with massive changes on both sides of the ball, in the front office, and especially along the coaching staff. Now, the Raiders have invested two picks to ensure they have the right pieces in place moving forward to keep the momentum moving in a positive direction.
The Raiders have made big splashes this weekend and they have enough picks to continue to do so. Make sure you stay locked in on our coverage as we look at what the Raiders will continue to do over the draft weekend.
Below is each pick the Raiders have left in the draft.
- Round 6, No. 213
- Round 6, No. 215
- Round 7, No. 222
