Why the Raiders Have Beef with Worldwide Leader
The Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady's presence in the Raiders' coaches' booth against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 stirred up controversy. Several pundits, and many others publicly and privately questioned Brady's motives.
Brady's Situation
Brady wears many different hats, primarily as a broadcaster for FOX and as a minority owner for the Raiders. Those two positions alone caused controversy, as it was a factor in delaying Brady's attempt to become a minority owner.
The National Football League created special rules for Brady's unique and unprecedented combination of roles. Those rules limited any potential concerns of foul play. However, Brady's appearance in the coaches' booth was not addressed on the front in.
This opened the door for even more scrutiny, fair or not. The Raiders' brass was not happy about ESPN's decision to show Brady reportedly upset some within the Raiders organization. Commentator Joe Buck shared his thoughts on Brady's move.
While Buck had previously downplayed Brady's role with the team, he did mention that Brady's presence in the coaches' booth was "a little too public to me. It was the visual. Yeah, it was the visual,” Buck said on 'The Pivot' podcast.
“He wants to be involved. My god, the last person I’m telling what to do is Tom Brady. I know they [Raiders] weren’t happy that that got out — but he’s in a booth with a headset on. I mean, we’re all at least smart enough to know that there are cameras everywhere. They’re going to find you. So cameras found him, and then it became a big thing. Just like everything else in the world, it goes away five seconds later and everybody moves on.”
Following the Raiders' Week 2 loss to the Chargers, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll elaborated on on Brady's role with the team. Carroll minimized the minority owner's role, noting that Brady does not help him or his coaching staff in any way.
"I think Tom [Brady] has really tried to honor that really strictly, and with all respect to the situation of concerns like you're talking about. And I think he's been really good. He is not planning games with us,” Carroll said.
“He's not talking to us about anything other than our conversations that we have that are really -- they're random, and they're not set up. They're not structured in any way. And he knows. He's very respectful of what he does otherwise, and he's of the opinion that he doesn't want to be that kind of a factor. And so he's not."
The NFL addressed Brady's appearance, also downplaying it.
“Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner. All personnel sitting in the booth must abide by policies that prohibit the use of electronic devices other than league-issued equipment such as a Microsoft Surface Tablet for the Sideline Viewing System," the NFL said in a statement to CBS Sports.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take