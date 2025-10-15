How Raiders’ Geno Smith is Approaching Chiefs Week
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith had a productive game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Smith did just what the Raiders needed him to do for the team to walk away victorious. Smith and the Raiders will now head into hostile territory.
Q: Jack Bech only has a handful of catches, but they all go for first downs. How important is it that he's able to move the chains in every catch?
Smith: "It's extremely important. I mean, we want to move the chains. And Jack [Bech], again, is a young, developing player who's doing a great job for us. And every single week he's just getting better and better. And I think, again, the ball is going to find him more. I mean, last week was, I think, the most snaps he's played this season.
“So as he gets more snaps and he's on the field more the ball will find a way to get to him. I think that's just how the game goes. And what he does a great job at is finding ways get open, even if the ball doesn't go his way, if you watch on film, he'll be like the second or third option and he'll be open. So he's just got to keep working at it and I got to find him."
Q: Same thing with Ashton Jeanty, kind of just how much his reps have increased and seeing more workload from him. How much is that helping the momentum on offense?
Smith: "I think it's helping. But again, all of us, we're all developing and, like I said, we're all in this thing together. Young guy, old guy, we all got to get better every single week. Jack's [Bech] been doing a great job with that. He works extremely hard. He's preparing himself, he's studying the playbook. He's in the right spots. He knows what to do, and that's half the battle.
“And then obviously going out there and making things happen, catching the ball, doing all the things that he's great at, that's another part of it. So as we continue to grow throughout the season, his opportunities will be more and more, and I think we'll do great with him."
Q: Arrowhead is known for noise. How do you guys prepare for that this week? Do you crank things up a little bit louder?
Smith: "Oh yeah, I mean, it's pretty loud out there as it is. But y'all I know coach [Pete Carroll] is going to have something for us. He does a great job of preparing us for those road games. And for me, I've been through a bunch of these, I've been to Arrowhead, I've been to a lot of these stadiums, so kind of know what to expect.
“But again, it's about managing the crowd noise. We expect it to be loud. They got a great atmosphere, great stadium atmosphere. So we're preparing ourselves for that, and we're looking forward to it."
