What Chiefs Game Means to Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty has gradually begun finding his footing in the National Football League. Jeanty has paced the Raiders' offense more and more over the past few weeks. He looks to be even more of a factor against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Watch below what Jeanty had to say
Q: What does this game mean to you? I mean, obviously you're out there having a good time, but just being able to have that opportunity, what does this mean to you?
Jeanty: "I mean, it's everything right now. This is my every day, from when I wake up. Whether I want to or not, football is always on my mind. But to have this opportunity it's rare. I'm the one percent of the one percenters, not too many people get to be here, so I'm just thankful to be here. And I keep that approach every single day, just having perspective."
Q: What do you know about the long history and rivalry between the Raiders and the Chiefs?
Jeanty: "Yeah, man. I mean, seems like them boys don't like each other, but I'm a part of it now, so I'm excited for it. Rivalry games are always a lot of fun. It's going to be a little more chippy, playing harder, so I'm excited for it."
Q: Do you feel like you guys put together a blueprint on Sunday on how this team needs to play to win games, and how encouraging was it that that blueprint was followed in the results?
Jeanty: "Yeah, I mean, we know we want to run the ball, establish a run game, and be able to pass and you run play actions off of that. So, basically being a balanced offense, and both of them work together, so continuing to build on that, and being able to bring that to life each and every week."
Q: I saw you gave back money to save a restaurant that helped you on your way up, was that accurate?
Jeanty: "Yeah, that's not accurate, a lot of fake news out there. But I do give back, even then I'm working on starting a foundation and all that. But I think giving back is important for sure."
