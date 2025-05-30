WATCH: Raiders DB Coach Woods Post-OTAs Moments Ago
HENDERSON, NV-- After the unit was ravaged in free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders made several additions to their defensive backfield this offseason. Heading into the 2025 season, the Raiders' defensive backfield is one of the biggest question marks on the team.
The Raiders need improved play and better health in their defensive backfield, among other things. Las Vegas should also consider adding more players to the unit in case of injuries, like last season.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Defensive Backs Coach Joe Woods spoke about a long list of topics.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders punter A.J. Cole spoke shortly after OTAs. We have a partial transcript of what he said below.
Q: Talk about going back to those minicamp days. You're one of four last Oakland Raiders still on this team. How much does that mean to you and also, how have you assumed that leadership role knowing you've been here for that long and the team's looking at you?
Cole: "Yeah. I mean, it means a lot. And I think that me, Daniel [Carlson], Maxx [Crosby] and Kolton [Miller], we're kind of in a competition at this point. Somebody's going to be the last Oakland Raider, and I think all four of us wanted to be us. And so, the four of us kind of have a competition going on to see who gets to hold that title. And it means a lot. And I think having been here through the different regimes, we've had the different coaching staffs, the different cities, the different buildings, the different stadiums.
"I think it's so cool that I'm able to tell a piece of the history of the Raiders, and that I'm able to be here for all of those kind of swinging stories. And so, yeah, I think that it's something that I take a lot of pride in, and I think it's something that definitely impacts the ability to lead on the team, because you kind of really have seen how we got to where we are. And the teams change every year, but there's kind of a story that kind of flows through, and so I'm one of the guys that can really tell that story and impart on the younger guys how great of a position we're in, really."
