Where Does the Raiders Head Coach & Quarterback Duo Rank?
The Las Vegas Raiders made two of the most important moves this offseason out of all the teams in the National Football League. The Silver and Black first hired a new head coach in Pete Carroll to give the team a veteran leader both on and off the field. Carroll comes to the Raiders after taking a season off in 2024. Carroll is ready to get things going next season and start winning games in Las Vegas.
Then, once the Raiders hired Carroll, they got a new general manager in John Spytek. Carroll and Spytek's first thing on the list of offseason moves was getting a good quarterback for the Raiders and that is exactly what they did.
Carroll went with a good veteran quarterback that he knows well and Spytek was on board with the move as well. The Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Smith comes over from the Seattle Seahawks, where he had a career change and found success.
That started with Pete Carroll during his time in Seattle. Carroll trusted Smith to take over in Seattle and now he is doing the same in Las Vegas.
Smith gives the Silver and Black a veteran leader at the quarterback position. Smith is the quarterback that the team has been looking for the last couple of years. Smith can also give them stability at the position, something that the Raiders did not have.
Heading into the 2025 season, Carroll and Smith will look to win a lot of games together once again. It is one of the better spots for both of them to come together once again. Carroll also made other moves to give Smith the right pieces around him and help him find success with the Raiders.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated ranked the NFL head coach and quarterback duos heading into the 2025 season and he ranked the Raiders at No. 15
Coach/QB: Pete Carroll (8) and Geno Smith (21)
Last year’s ranking: 30
Smith joined the Silver & Black after being traded to the Raiders from Seattle. Last season, Smith completed 70.4% of his attempts while throwing for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. He rejoins his old coach in Carroll, who, at 73 years old, is the league’s oldest coach. Still, Carroll provides instant credibility and a winning mentality.
Go follow our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr.