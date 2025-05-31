What Were the Raiders Best Offseason Moves?
The Las Vegas Raiders are setting themselves up for a lot more wins in 2025. The Silver and Black have had one of the best offseasons, if not the best one, out of all the teams in the National Football League. It is something that you do not see every day, from a team that went 4-13 and had no wins in their division the year prior. But the Raiders have a lot of turnover this offseason in a good way.
The Raiders brought in head coach Pete Carroll to give the team a veteran head coach and the leadership that they need to get going in the right direction. They also brought in general manager John Spytek. Spytek is great at finding the right players and pieces for teams, and now he will do that with the Raiders.
The first move that Carroll wanted to make was for a quarterback because he knows to have success in this league, you have to have a quarterback. That is something that the Raiders did not have over the last couple of seasons, and Carroll was not going into his first season with the Silver and Black without a quarterback.
Carroll went on to trade for a veteran quarterback that he was familiar with from his days in Seattle. Carroll and the Raiders traded for Geno Smith. Smith brings a lot of value over to Las Vegas. He gives the Raiders a veteran leader who can take over the offseason and give them what they have been looking for.
Smith can also bring stability to the Raiders and have a quarterback that you know you can lean on to get the rest of the players together and be successful.
Mike Sando of The Athletic called the Raiders moves of hiring Pete Carroll and trading for Smith the best moves by the organization this offseason.
No team upgraded at the two most important positions — head coach and quarterback — more than the Raiders this offseason. The jumps from Antonio Pierce to Pete Carroll and from Aidan O’Connell to Geno Smith could allow Las Vegas to more than double its win total following a 4-13 season
The Raiders have a lot to be excited about heading into the new season. They are set up for success and now need to go out there and win games.
