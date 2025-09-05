Spytek Provides Instant Help for the Raiders’ Receiving Room
When it was announced that Amari Cooper was gonna retire from the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders were left scrambling, looking for a solution. This reunion was meant to provide Geno Smith with a reliable target in the receiving room.
Cooper was never going to be a big part of their passing attack, but they knew with his experience that he'd be able to haul in balls consistently. A decade of experience would also be beneficial for their incoming rookies to learn from.
But alas, this reunion wasn't meant to be. With their season opener just a couple of days away, the Raiders had few options to turn to. They couldn't sign anyone out of free agency on such short notice and expect them to get fully accustomed to the playbook; it had to be someone they were familiar with.
Help Is on the Way
The Raiders will be activating wide receiver Justin Shorter from their practice squad and elevating him to their 53-man roster now that Cooper has left a spot open. Shorter's been on the practice squad since August of last year after being released by the Buffalo Bills, the team that originally drafted him.
Shorter has yet to see any action in an NFL game, but he caught some passes in the preseason this year. In total, he caught three passes for 22 yards on four targets. What's interesting about Shorter is that he was a wide receiver converted into a tight end, so realistically, he could play either position for the Raiders.
However, I think Pete Carroll will want to use him as a big-bodied receiver. Their depth at tight end is a lot better than it is currently with their wide receiver room. Even with Shorter's inclusion, he may be limited to a backup role as opposed to their WR3.
Who Will Be Their WR3?
Shorter is currently listed as the backup to Tre Tucker, which leaves the Raiders' WR3 spot wide open. I believe Shorter's signing was a way to fill a roster spot rather than an indication that they plan to use him consistently in their offense; after all, they were fine with cutting him when it came time to finalize their 53-man roster.
More likely than not, fourth-round pick Dont'e Thornton Jr. will be thrust into their startling lineup as early as the first game of the new season. He's shown encouraging things throughout training camp and the offseason, but it's still a mystery as of right now if the Raiders' lack of receiver depth will come back and hurt them.
