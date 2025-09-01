How Raiders’ Coaching Gives Them an Edge
There's no doubt that the Las Vegas Raiders leveled up in the coaching department. Going from Josh McDaniels to firing him mid-season and turning to Antonio Pierce, who showed some promise as an interim head coach but ultimately flamed out, to the hiring of Pete Carroll has got to be one of the most tumultuous head coaching journeys in the NFL.
Carroll is the best head coach they've had in a while, and the regular season hasn't begun yet, but his impact on the team has already been felt. He's left his handprints all over this roster, bringing in remnants from the Seattle Seahawks like Geno Smith and Jamal Adams.
His draft class is reminiscent of his coaching ideology, with the confidence to take a running back so high, and following that up with a physical reviver such as Jack Bech. Carroll knows what brand of football he wants to play, and he made sure the rest of his coaching staff were on board as well.
Coaching Staff
The decision to make Chip Kelly the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL was a risk given his track record in the league, but a risk Carroll was comfortable making, knowing how beneficial it'd be to pair his offensive mind with the potential of Ashton Jeanty.
ESPN released its team previews recently, where they go over core aspects of every team before the season starts, including their biggest strengths and weaknesses. They've identified the Raiders' biggest strength to be their coaching staff, and I'd have to agree.
"Pete Carroll has only four losing seasons in his 18-year NFL coaching career. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who helped Ohio State win a national title last season, has plenty of players to work with to get creative with his scheme. Even though Las Vegas has a strong foundation in place for the future, Carroll wants to win right away, and his team will be competitive enough to give opponents problems weekly".
The Raiders hired Carroll with the idea in mind that he'd lay a successful foundation for future head coaches to build upon. However, Carroll is such a floor raiser that it wouldn't surprise me if the Raiders surpassed expectations next season and were in the mix for a wild card spot in the AFC.
