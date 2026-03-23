Three Burning Questions About Raiders' WR Room

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into the 2026 season with a new-look wide receiver room.

Gone are the days of Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, as the Raiders are trying to find ways to rebuild the roster. Adding receiving talent is key for a team that is bringing in a rookie quarterback with its top 2026 NFL Draft selection.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New head coach Klint Kubiak did a nice job getting his receivers involved in Seattle, and he'll look to do the same in Las Vegas. There are a few intriguing pieces in the wide receiver room, but far from any guaranteed production.

This Raiders WR room has several questions, so let's try to address them here.

What kind of production will the Raiders get from Jalen Nailor?

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Raiders brought in Nailor to have a bigger role than he had with the Minnesota Vikings, but what will that look like? Nailor had the best season of his career from a yardage output (444) as a WR3 behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and he has caught 10 touchdown passes over the last two seasons. The Raiders believe he has a good enough skill set to be the team's WR1 this upcoming season.

It will be interesting to see if Nailor's route tree is defined enough to take on a bigger role for the Silver and Black. The Raiders are relying on him to take that next step.

What will Tre Tucker's role be?

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs the ball down the field during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Tucker had a career season last year in an expanded role with 696 yards and five touchdowns, but the addition of Nailor muddies things. Tucker and Nailor have similar skill sets, as they are both field-stretchers with speed. That's why the Raiders are depending on Nailor to have a bigger role and do more for their offense.

Tucker is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and if Nailor edges him out or one of the second-year players takes his spot on the depth chart, the regime that didn't draft him may not be inclined to bring him back.

Will the Raiders get more from one of their second-year WRs?

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs after the catch against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' rookies, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. had 30 catches for 359 yards between them, coming up short of preseason expectations. The Raiders want to see more from those two next season.

Bech is a big-bodied receiver who can get open in several ways, while Thornton is a blazer who can stretch the field, so both players have useful skill sets for this offense. A new coaching staff and offensive system may be able to unlock them. The Raiders used premium draft picks to bring Bech and Thornton in, so they hope they can cash in on those returns this season, as both players have a chance to take a step forward.