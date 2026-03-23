Three Burning Questions About Raiders' WR Room
In this story:
The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into the 2026 season with a new-look wide receiver room.
Gone are the days of Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, as the Raiders are trying to find ways to rebuild the roster. Adding receiving talent is key for a team that is bringing in a rookie quarterback with its top 2026 NFL Draft selection.
New head coach Klint Kubiak did a nice job getting his receivers involved in Seattle, and he'll look to do the same in Las Vegas. There are a few intriguing pieces in the wide receiver room, but far from any guaranteed production.
This Raiders WR room has several questions, so let's try to address them here.
What kind of production will the Raiders get from Jalen Nailor?
The Raiders brought in Nailor to have a bigger role than he had with the Minnesota Vikings, but what will that look like? Nailor had the best season of his career from a yardage output (444) as a WR3 behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and he has caught 10 touchdown passes over the last two seasons. The Raiders believe he has a good enough skill set to be the team's WR1 this upcoming season.
It will be interesting to see if Nailor's route tree is defined enough to take on a bigger role for the Silver and Black. The Raiders are relying on him to take that next step.
What will Tre Tucker's role be?
Tucker had a career season last year in an expanded role with 696 yards and five touchdowns, but the addition of Nailor muddies things. Tucker and Nailor have similar skill sets, as they are both field-stretchers with speed. That's why the Raiders are depending on Nailor to have a bigger role and do more for their offense.
Tucker is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and if Nailor edges him out or one of the second-year players takes his spot on the depth chart, the regime that didn't draft him may not be inclined to bring him back.
Will the Raiders get more from one of their second-year WRs?
Las Vegas' rookies, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. had 30 catches for 359 yards between them, coming up short of preseason expectations. The Raiders want to see more from those two next season.
Bech is a big-bodied receiver who can get open in several ways, while Thornton is a blazer who can stretch the field, so both players have useful skill sets for this offense. A new coaching staff and offensive system may be able to unlock them. The Raiders used premium draft picks to bring Bech and Thornton in, so they hope they can cash in on those returns this season, as both players have a chance to take a step forward.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3