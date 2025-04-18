Raiders Facing a Challenge Decision with the No. 6 Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders will soon be on the clock with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft. The Silver and Black have improved at quarterback after trading for Geno Smith, but the unit still needs help at other positions. Smith alone will not be enough to improve the Raiders significantly.
Las Vegas' ground game was the worst in the league last season, and that was a large part of the reason the unit struggled. However, many factors factored into the ground game's failures. Still, there is a player available in the draft who is talented enough to transcend those factors.
With the draft only a few weeks away, the Raiders are nearing one of the most critical drafts they have had in at least the last decade. After all the changes the Raiders have made this offseason, it is hard to tell which way they are leaning, but the options are endless.
Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News released a mock draft with first-round draft pick selections for every team in the National Football League. Like many others, Iyer believes the Raiders will choose running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick.
"The Raiders have a big void for a new feature back to operate for Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly. Jeanty would give them an explosive, versatile workhorse to better replace Josh Jacobs," Iyer said.
Las Vegas is in a prime position to select a player that can immediately impact their win total next season, assuming they choose the right player. The upcoming draft can be a turning point for the Raiders, especially if they select Jeanty.
Adding Jeanty to an offense that already has Brock Bowers is all but sure to help the Raiders' offense improve this offseason. The Raiders would only need to continue adding talented offensive linemen via the later draft rounds and free agency.
Las Vegas cannot enter another season with a stopgap at running back. They especially cannot pass on Jeanty, only to have a group of struggling backs again. It would be disappointing to see the Raiders start next season with the same glaring issue it has had for the last two seasons.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.