Raiders Brass Confident in Each Other Heading into NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have many unknowns heading into the draft and next season. With John Spytek as their new general manager and Pete Carroll as their new head coach, the Raiders will certainly do things differently than the previous two regimes did, but how remains to be seen.
The Raiders have the No. 6 pick in the draft and a veteran head coach. However, Spytek is entering his first NFL Draft as a general manager. Still, his many years helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers assemble competitive rosters will help him in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas must replicate the success it had in last year's draft. After years of misfiring on first-round picks before selecting Brock Bowers, the Raiders cannot afford to revert to their old ways in the draft.
With how badly the Raiders need additional talent and the fact that this is Spytek's first NFL Draft as a GM, this draft is pivotal for Las Vegas.
Carroll noted that he is fully confident in Spytek's abilities as they enter their first draft together. Carroll believes everyone inside the organization is fully behind Spytek, as the draft is only days away.
“Yeah, personally, there's no signs that this is John's first go around. It doesn't feel like that at all. He's gained so much from the people he's worked with. I'm sure they've given him latitude and they've utilized his powers and his strengths, because you can just tell he's very comfortable with the process. That doesn't mean that we don't - as we're growing together, there will be things that we tweak along the way," Carroll said.
"But I couldn't be more confident in where he's coming from, and I think it's because philosophically, we're so connected. We're very fortunate that they put us together to do this. And so, knowing where you come from and who you are is really, really valuable, and particularly when you're faced with difficult answers, and challenges, and questions, and things like that. We're rolling, not anytime have I felt like, 'Oh gosh, we're so young, we're so naive, we're so whatever.' We aren't like that. So, we're ready to go," Carroll said.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.