The Raiders Are Considering All Options in the NFL Draft
Few teams in the National Football League have as much riding on the upcoming NFL Draft as the Las Vegas Raiders. After a dismal 4-13 campaign landed them the No. 6 pick in the draft, the Raiders look to get going in the right direction. They hope the draft sparks a turnaround.
The Raiders have had an eventful past two seasons. They have shuffled through multiple general managers, head coaches, and quarterbacks. While the jury is still out on their two draft hauls over that time, overall, they were positive. Las Vegas needs more of the same from this draft.
Las Vegas needs another productive draft to ensure it fields a more competitive football team next season. As the draft approaches, teams around the league are solidifying their draft plans. Raiders general manager John Spytek feels good about where the Raiders are with their plans.
“I just think that we feel pretty good about the players and where they're on the board right now, and coach and I will continue to tinker as we kind of whittle down here to the players that we would consider at certain spots," Spytek said.
Spytek noted that with such a high pick, every possibility must be considered, even trading down to gain more draft picks. With several positions that need to be addressed, the Raiders will leave no stone unturned regarding their options with the No. 6 pick.
"I think the thing that we want to plan for is some of the strategy. Who would we just stay and pick, who would be willing to move out for, but on a premium? Who would be would be willing to move out, for just let's get out, and we feel like the value is further down the board," Spytek said.
"You can't predict all those different things, but I think if you've got kind of a set idea of how you want to do it, then you usually eliminate some mistakes, and you can kind of capitalize on some potential quality moves there."
The Raiders sought a change when they hired Spytek and Pete Carroll. Although they have already made their presence felt, their new approach will be fully displayed in the upcoming draft.
