WATCH: Raiders GM John Spytek Speaks Following Cutdown Day
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders aimed to improve over the offseason. After the end of the preseason, it is evident they have done precisely that. However, their improvement would have been impossible without the moves General Manager John Spytek
Spytek spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp, Pete Carroll spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Carroll Speaks
Head Coach Pete Carroll: "Before we get started, are you guys keeping track of the Summerlin little league team? We showed the highlights of the play in game the other day, and the guys went crazy for them, and I know that they're playing this afternoon, so just wish them the best. That's pretty exciting. We'll show those highlights tomorrow when the players come in, of a big world championship win."
Q: Last night, you spoke about you guys are going to be without Aidan O'Connell for a while. In response to that, are you exploring potentially adding help in the quarterback room moving forward?
Coach Carroll: "Of course. Yeah, he's going to be out for eight weeks or something like that, so we got work at it."
Q: Looking at these three preseason games, how have you evaluated Darien Porter, and where's your comfort level in him getting ready for the regular season?
Coach Carroll: "He's done a good job. He's learned a lot of football. We've challenged him a lot of ways, and I was disappointed that he didn't make a play on the touchdown pass because it was a play in zone that we could have made. So it shows a little bit of inexperience there, but he's done a nice job. He's been working really hard. He's helped us in special teams as well. So he's certainly vying for playing time. He's played a lot in this preseason by design."
Q: I'm wondering just your thoughts on Greedy Vance yesterday; he had some plays. I'm wondering if you see any development and improvement from him?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, he's a playmaker. I went back, probably last week, to look at his college tapes again, just to see if I'm seeing the same stuff here as we saw in college. And he's very aggressive, very instinctive player, and he takes his shots. So he's done that throughout the time in practice. He's made a ton of big plays, and he's a really good competitor, so we've really liked what he's shown."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.