Real Reason Amari Cooper Finally Rejoined the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason in desperate need of additional help at their skill positions on offense. Las Vegas primarily used the draft to address the issue, adding multiple wide receivers and running back Ashton Jeanty.
Still, Las Vegas wanted more and added Amari Cooper with the regular season right around the corner.
Cooper's Priorities While a Free Agent
Following his first practice with the Raiders on Tuesday, Cooper explained what his main priorities were when deciding which team to join. Cooper listed winning as one of his top two priorities, and he feels the Raiders have the roster to win.
However, Cooper is a professional and also wants to show that he can still play at a high level. Cooper had a down season in 2024 while playing for two different teams. However, he registered over 1,000 yards in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, respectively. He nearly missed 1,000 yards in 2021 as well.
"Really just two things. One, winning, and two, the opportunity to show what I can still do. I had a few teams hitting me up, but I felt like this was the perfect opportunity to show that 'Trust me, I still got some juice left,' so I want to show it. And I felt like this was the opportunity for me to show it," Cooper said.
Cooper noted that Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll was a factor in his decision to join the Raiders. The two crossed paths years during one of Cooper's five Pro Bowl appearances. It gave Cooper an idea of what to expect from one of the league's most well-respected head coaches.
"Yeah, with Pete [Carroll], I've heard a lot of things about him. I was actually at the Pro Bowl one year where the Seattle coaches were coaching, and I got to get a good feel of his coaching style," Cooper said.
"A couple of his players were there at the Pro Bowl that year, and they were just telling me about how practice is, how the organization is, and how Pete runs things. So Pete, I think he texted me before I got here. He was like, 'I'm just saying, 21 straight years, 23 straight years of 10-plus win seasons.' So I definitely get the feel of the winning culture for sure."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.