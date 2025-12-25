What the Raiders Hope Santa Claus Brings Them This Christmas

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much to celebrate this season. Las Vegas has lost 13 of its past 14 games, including the last nine games in a row. Las Vegas needs gifts of all kinds to make up for this lost season. Luckily for the Silver and Black, help may be on the way soon enough.

The Raiders have significant needs heading into the offseason that they must address via the NFL Draft and free agency. However, their most pressing need is one they can no longer ignore, as they look to turn things around following yet another losing season.

Raiders' Christmas Wish

The Raiders will have significant decisions this offseason. Las Vegas' front office will have to decide on Carroll's future with the team. The Raiders have a laundry list of things they could ask Santa for this Christmas, but stability is undoubtedly one of them. Retaining Carroll would ensure that happens.

Las Vegas has fired its head coach each of the past two offseasons. The Raiders' struggles this season have raised questions about Carroll's future. Carroll recently made it very clear that he wants to return to help continue what he started in Las Vegas.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after a play during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"I would love to. It is going to be challenging. It is a taxing challenge for us, but I really like this place and I like this team. I love working with Johnny [Spytek], it is just mapping it out, putting it together, and making sure we bring people in that can really help us and challenge and compete with the guys that we have, and just let that whole process take shape," Carroll said.

It is just unfortunate that there are not five, six, seven, or eight wins in here that should have accompanied this season. It just blows me away that this is the situation that we are in."

Until last Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans, the Raiders showed little progress during the season. However, after going toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the league and its best defense, Carroll believes he and the Raiders have found the blueprint to success moving forward.

“it very much was. The intensity that we played at throughout that carried over from special teams and defense and offense, ability to run the football and make some plays happen there. That helps us in all ways, but I thought most of all, it was the intent of the guys to show who we are, and I was really fired up about that part of it," Carroll said.

